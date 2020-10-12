Ever since June 14, Bollywood hasn't been the same. First a powerful storm of, 'he said she said' situation engulfed the industry. Followed by an even stronger wave of speculations and allegations. The repercussions were experienced far and wide, with three national agencies at the helm of it NCB, ED, CBI, you name it. And of course the all media. Just when one thought the dust will settle, maybe the storm is over, it turns out to be a lull before even a stronger one.

Bollywood hits back

Four industry associations and 34 producers, which include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan have filed a joint civil suit before Delhi High Court seeking redressal against media trials, specifically against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar. The plaintiffs also include production houses of filmmaker Kabir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Dharma Movies, Ajay Devgn, among others.

The suit is to refrain them from making irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood as a whole and members of Bollywood. The suit also seeks to restrain them from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities. The suit also mentions the right to privacy of Bollywood personalities.

The suit also seeks that the news channels abide by the provisions of the Programme Code and withdraw, recalls, and take down all the defamatory content published by them against Bollywood.

When words mean, and hurt a lot

The suit also mentions objections against the derogatory words such as, 'scum', 'druggies,' 'dirt,' 'filth.' The film associations that have joined this petition include, The Film and Television Producers Guild of India (PGI), The Cine & TV Artists' Association (CINTAA), Indian Film and TV Producers Council, and Screenwriters Association.

As always, the reactions were divided, while a certain section of the social media applauded the industry for finally responding and speaking up, there are others who think the industry has been exposed. Meanwhile, the newsroom discussions, media trials and opinion pieces continue, who knows what ensues.