Some ex-winners and contestants are happy with Sidharth Shukla becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 13. But a few of them feel that Asim Riaz deserved the title and trophy of this season better than Sid.

Bigg Boss 13 has been the most controversial and highest viewed season this hit reality TV show. Its grand finale was held on February 15.

Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Paras Chabra and Arti Singh were in the finalist list of Bigg Boss 13. There was a never-seen-before curiosity to know who the winner of this show.

But it was clear from the trends that Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were the top contenders for the title of Bigg Boss 13.

Many were of the opinion that none of the other four finalists would become the top two contestants. As predicted by many, Sidharth Shukla has emerged as the winner of this season of the show, while Asim Riaz ended up becoming the runner-up of the show.

Some winners and contestants of Bigg Boss' previous seasons had an interest in a few contestants of season 13.

A few even campaigned for the victory of their favourite participants of the season 13. Ex-winners Manveer Gurjar and Vindu Dara Singh rooted for Sidharth Shukla, while Gauahar Khan was promoting Asim Riaz.

Here' what the ex-winners and contestants said:

Manveer Gurjar: Appreciate the love & efforts of all the #BB Fans. Kisi ne tareef ki aur Bahut logo ne Gaali bhi di .. रात गयीं बात गयीं #SidharthShukIa won #BB13 ... but i m feeling bad for #JohnCena.

Vindu Dara Singh: It's a clear sweep! News has it that @sidharth_shukla got more votes than all the votes of the other 5 finalists combined! #BiggBossFinale #SidharthShukla #BiggBoss13Winner My dear friends and fellow champions! We always WIN & are on the winning side! When I saw @sidharth_shukla in #BB13 within a week I knew he was the WINNER- for he was REAL! Ive said frm my 1st interview til d end-SIDHARTH SHUKLA is the Man! WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS MY FRIENDS!

Gauahar Khan: Truly the qualities that a winner should've possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM ......

Kamya Shalabh Dang: Arre jeet gaye jeet gaye jeet gayeeeeee.... Mubarak ho hum sabko n to our winner ofcourse @sidharth_shukla @ColorsTV #BBWinnerSid #biggboss

Sambhavna Seth: All the anxiety,pressure,nervousness,pain and abuses taken for you was nothing in comparison to your winning smile @sidharth_shukla ..Special thanks to @RealVinduSingh @imanveergurjar @iamkamyapunjabi for taking d same shit i ve taken @BiggBoss #SidharthShuklaForTheWin

Dolly D Bindra: Congratulations to all #SidharthShukIa have won hearts and trophy @BiggBoss #BB13 #BiggBoss13

Karanvir Bohra: Congratulations @sidharth_shukla for the win.... God bless #BiggBoss13winner What a journey you had @iamrealasim congratulations on coming so far..... You are the #PeoplesChampAsim #BiggBoss13Finale My dear @TheRashamiDesai you did awesome on the show, you played really well.... Stod your ground and did it your way #RashamiDesai #BiggBoss13Finale

Vikaas Kalantri: And the well-deserved winner #SidharthShukIa @sidharth_shukla #bb13 #BB13GrandFinale

Arjun Bijlani: Suspense over . Now twitter will trend on other things . #BB13GrandFinale CONGRATULATIONS @sidharth_shukla

Roshmi Banik: "He is a genuine soul and deserves nothing but the best life has to offer. He is a gem of a person and I like him inspite of his angry man image. He is a warrior in true sense and has my heart for sure ❤️ ." Well deserved!!!! Wohoooooooo!! Congratulations @sidharth_shukla

Manu Punjabi: The winner is #SidharthShukIa #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss13Finale Doston #SidHearts #SidharthShuklaForTheWin tumari mehnat Kaam aae..

Teejay Sidhu: You endured four and a half months in the #BiggBoss13 house.. and now it's a wrap.. you are going home with the trophy! Congrats @sidharth_shukla! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND Well done @TheRashamiDesai and @shehnaazshine.. All the best in everything that you do! ❤️ Very well-played @imrealasim! To be in the #BiggBoss13Finale with with one of TV's biggest stars is a huge achievement! You've come a long way but this is just the beginning.. Keep smiling.. You've made so many people proud.. ❤️ #AsimRiaz @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Noticed when there were two finalists left, @imrealasim leaned over to @sidharth_shukla and said, 'Congrats, bro.' This shows your grace and good sportsmanship.. #AsimRiaz.. It's what makes people remember you.