Bigg Boss 13 has reached its finale and there's surely going to be a tough fight among the six finalists - Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh for the win. Among them, fans feels that it will be either Siddharth or Asim who will walk home with the winner's trophy along with prize money.

As we all know that every year, Salman Khan comes up with a money bag task asking contestants if they want to quit the show moments before announcing the ultimate winner. And while Siddharth Shukla and Asim are being pitted against each other for top 2 positions, rumours had started doing the rounds on social media that Asim took the money bag and left the show.

And before these rumours could spread like wildfire, his team has clarified on Twitter that Asim has not walked out from the show by accepting the money bag offered by Salman Khan. "Dont believe any rumours that Asim took the money bag. Its just a strategy to demoralize u. Keep voting for our champ and make him the winner!" Asim's team tweeted from his official handle.

John Cena roots for Asim Riaz for the win

In the past few weeks, Asim's popularity has skyrocketed and garnered immense fan following on social media. His fans have been rooting him for the win ever since he cemented his position in Bigg Boss 13 finale.

A few days ago, WWE superstar turned Hollywood star John Cena had shocked everyone by sharing a picture of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz on Instagram. People went berserk wondering whether he watches Bigg Boss regularly and supports Asim. And yet again, John shared a picture of Asim with a hashtag 'Asim Riaz For The Win' written on it. Reacting to Cena's post, Riaz's former BB 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana commented with fire emojis on the picture.

On the other hand, many celebrities and millions of fans think Siddharth can easily beat Asim in the finale race. It remains to be seen who lifts the trophy and emerge as the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 13.