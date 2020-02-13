Siddharth Shukla is known for his anger and aggression in Bigg Boss 13 house. He picked up fights with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz and gave a glimpse of his hot-headedness inside the house. But before Bigg Boss, it was Arjun Kapoor who had to face the wrath of Siddharth's anger.

As we all know that Bigg Boss 13 has reached it finale and we are just 3 days away from witnessing the winner lifting the trophy, an old video of Siddharth locking horns with Arjun on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 has been doing the rounds of social media.

In the video, Siddharth refuses to stand up for the camera while shooting for a episode. Arjun loses his calm and pulls Siddharth up for not standing up while other contestants are doing it without complaining. Siddharth claims that his legs are paining because of which he couldn't stand up.

To this, Arjun tells Siddharth that he needs to stand up so that they can take his close-up shots. Angrily, Arjun grills Siddharth by saying, "I am standing in the sun. Har roz khade rehta hoon. Tum log se pehle aake khada hota hoon. Mere pair dard nahi karte? (I stand every day. I reach before you people and stand here. Do my legs not hurt?)"

Siddharth points out that contestants have got a tan as a result of standing in the sun. Another contestant, Raghav Juyal, tried to intervene to calm down the showdown between Arjun and Siddharth but to no avail. Other contestants too tried to get control over the situation.

As things got really heated up, Arjun revealed that he and Siddharth had played a prank on them. He also pointed out how hilarious it was when Raghav said, "Main samjhata hoon (I will explain)" and Arjun asked, "Tu kya samjhayega? (What will you explain?)." Siddharth was crowned as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

And while fans have been rooting for Siddharth to win Bigg Boss 13, take a look at Siddharth and Arjun's heated argument on the stunt-based show.