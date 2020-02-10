Salman Khan had slammed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz for being the reason behind Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana's breakup with her boyfriend Chao. Similarly, Salman had advised Siddharth Shukla to stay away from Shehnaaz Gill as she has fallen in love with him and it might create problems for her after the show. And finally, senior journalist Rajat Sharma, who is known for hosting Aap ki Adalat, got Salman talking about why he questioned Siddharth and Asim's closeness to Shehnaaz and Himanshi.

"You warned Siddharth to be careful of Shehnaaz and told him that his closeness to her will affect him. So, you are determined to end everyone's chapter," Rajat asked Salman. To which, the Dabangg Khan replied, "Yes, that's because mine is not getting started."

Rajat also asked Salman about telling Asim that he was responsible for Himanshi's split with her fiancee. And Salman replied, "Yes, she had entered the house after her engagement. He fell for her. I stopped him from doing so."

Then Rajat concluded with a hilarious statement, "So the conclusion is that neither will you get married nor would you let others marry their chosen girls" which craked Salman Khan up.

Himanshi defends Asim

Meanwhile, Salman's allegation on Asim didn't go down well with Himanshi. She had defending Asim on social media saying that there's no need to create a ruckus over her personal life.

"No one has right to judge my personal life.... it's me who's going through this. Na asim galat hai na chao na main, situation hi aisi hai (Neither Asim, nor Chao and nor I is worng, it's just that the situation is such).... aisa sabki zindgi me up down aata hai, bus humara logo ke saamne hai islie itna bwaal ho raha hai (everyone has ups and down in their lives, ours is in the public eye, so there is a ruckus over it)," Himanshi, a former contestant of Bigg Boss 13 had tweeted.

Himanshi and Asim became close on the current season of the reality TV show and Asim confessed his feelings for Himanshi on television, although she was already in a relationship with her boyfriend Chao.

After eviction, Himanshi apparently broke up with her boyfriend. During last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen telling Asim that he was wrong in loving someone who was engaged and about to get married.

"You should not have feelings for somebody who is going to get married, it is a man thing. He broke up with her when he saw the flirting. The fact that a girl and a boy are dating, uske beech me ghusna is wrong (coming in between them is wrong)," Salman had said.

On seeing Salman holding Asim responsible for her split, Himanshi subsequently took to Twitter to explain her situation and urging people not to blame Asim.

"Will clear everything, don't be so insensitive.. Asim par koi blame nahi ayega (there will be no blame on Asim) I promise.. I know he's upset..... rishta mera bhi tuta hai, dono tough situation me hai (even I've had a break-up, both of us are in a tough situation).... kisi ki koi galti nahi hai (no one is to blame)... but Asim fans need to understand Asim mere zada close hai to mujhe zada fikar hai (Asim is close to me so I am concerned)," Himanshi tweeted.

(With IANS Inputs)