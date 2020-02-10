Though Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship ended on a bitter note, it still remains the most talked about and controversial affairs in the Bollywood industry. Salman was madly in love with Aishwarya. He wanted to marry her and even asked for her approval. Aishwarya was at the top of her career during that time and wasn't ready to settle down soon. And thereafter, there were series of unfortunate incidents that took a toll on their relationship and eventually they parted ways.

Almost two decades have passed, but the wounds of their bitter break-up still hurt Salman to some extent. But, over a period of time, Salman has learned to put his past behind him and laugh at it. We all know that Salman and Aishwarya had developed feelings for each other while shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. And to everyone's surprise, Salman relived the moment of going through a heartbreak when he shook a leg on Tadap Tadap song with Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa was on Bigg Boss 13 to promote her comeback film Nikamma along with the leading star cast Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. During the episode, Salman asked Shilpa to recreate her TikTok moment on stage. She agreed but only on one condition if Salman joins her in the act as well.

As the act began with a huge TV prop, Salman Khan was seen showcasing his unique dance moves on Tadap Tadap song. And the moment their act got over, Shilpa told Salman that he will have to get married to realise the true meaning of real loss. To this, Salman instantly broke into tears pretending that it made him really sad and heartbroken.

When Salman Khan threatened to jump off Aishwarya Rai's apartment

Not many would know that after Aishwarya rejected Salman's marriage proposal, the superstar had reached her apartment on a night of November 2001 and kept banging the door of her house in a fit of rage. The apartment was on the 17th floor and eyewitnesses had said that Salman had even threatened to jump off the building if Aishwarya didn't comply to his demands. He literally kept banging the door till 3 am in the morning and his hand had even started bleeding by then. Aishwarya had no choice but to open the door and let Salman in.

The incident had spread like wildfire in the industry and for several months, both Salman and Aishwarya had maintained a stoic silence over the issue. Four months later, Salman had finally come out and confirmed the incident adding that the media had overhyped it.

Moreover, Aishwarya Rai's father had even filed a police complaint against Salman for his vile behaviour. But Salman had said that he had realised his mistake and had no grudge against Aishwarya's father.