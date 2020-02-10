Salman Khan, the adorable angry man in Bollywood has a life loaded with controversies, and it includes the notorious 'hit-and-run' case and the way in which he romanced Aishwarya Rai. Recently, it was revealed that Sallu Bhai was once beaten up very badly by the fans of his brother Sohail Khan.

Salman Khan suffered bruises after the incident

Details of this incident were revealed by his brother Sohail Khan, when he along with Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan attended the Kapil Sharma show. It all happened when some of his fans were abusing him in Bandstand building.

Continous abuses from fans irritated Sohail, and he decided to confront them. When Sohal reached there, he realized that there were too many people, and it was very difficult to handle them. Soon, a fight erupted, and Sohail was joined by Salman Khan.

"I thought there was only one person who is abusing. But when I opened the door, I came to know that there was a gang of five people. As the fight started, Sallu Bhai arrived, and he started beating the gang. However, the gang also retaliated, and Salman Bhai got himself badly bruised," said Sohail Khan.

Salman Khan awaiting the release of Radhe

Salman Khan is now awaiting the release of his much-awaited movie 'Radhe' which is being directed by Prabhu Deva. This action-thriller is produced by Sohail Khan Productions in association with Salman Khan Films, and Reel Life Productions Private Limited.

Apart from Salman Khan, this film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Bharath, Gautam Gulati, and Zarina Wahab in other prominent roles. The film is expected to hit the theaters on May 22, 2020.

After 'Radhe', Salman Khan will next appear in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' which will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Later, the duo will work again for the second installment of 'Kick' franchise, which has been tentatively titled 'Kick 2'.