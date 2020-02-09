Salman Khan, the most eligible bachelor of Indian cinema has been paired with his usual ladies in his movies which were released in the past decade. During this period, the actor continuously shared screen space with actresses like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Salman Khan looking for fresh pairs

Now, Salman Khan is apparently wishing a total revamp in his lineup of co-stars. In his upcoming movie 'Radhe', Disha Patani is sharing screen space with the 'Dabangg' actor, and they have previously worked together in the acclaimed flick 'Bharat'.

Close sources to Salman Khan also confirmed this news, and they revealed that the actor's repeated pairing with certain lead heroines is becoming monotonous. The source also revealed that this move from Salman Khan is a welcome change.

"I'm glad Salman has woken up to it. Audiences love seeing Salman on screen with any heroine, but the repeated pairing with a few actresses is now becoming slightly monotonous. Salman is now looking at coming together with heroines he has not worked with so far," said one of Salman Khan's friends, Asian Age reports.

Salman Khan eyeing Deepika Padukone?

As per reports, Salman Khan is quite keen to rope in Deepika Padukone as his lead heroine in the next movie. If the character of the heroine shapes up well, Deepika Padukone may become a part of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is being directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is jointly produced by Salman Khan Films and Sajid Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

After the release of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala may again work together in the second installment of the 'Kick' franchise apparently titled 'Kick 2'. Scripting of the movie is already completed, and the makers are planning to release it in December 2021.