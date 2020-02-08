Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is returning to Kollywood with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvam, had worked with Rajinikanth in blockbuster film, Endhiran – The Robot, which was released a decade ago. She had actively participated in film's promotions and now a video has caught our attention where the Bachchan bahu is seen laughing it loudly over Rajini's funny speech.

What do Rajinikanth say?

Speaking at the promotional event, Rajinikanth thanks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for accepting the role to play the female lead in Endhiran. He recalls a funny incident happend in Bengaluru. "I am not exaggerating. I was at my brother's house and nearby tenant had come to meet me. He is a 60+ man,"

The 69-year old continues, "He asked 'kya yaar Rajini bal kya hogaya yar? (what happened to your hair?)'. I said that it's gone. 'You are enjoying your retired life. What do you do these days?' I am working in a film (Enthiran). He asked 'which movie?' I said 'Robot'. Then I told him that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the heroine,"

"'Oh! Aishwarya Rai. Fantastic. Who is the hero?'" Rajinikanth says as the crowd breaks into laughter. The Tamil superstar claimed to have informed him he was the hero of the film, leaving the person apparently in a state of shock.

"He was there for 10 minutes and did not utter a single word. He was staring at me only. Then he left, but I was able to hear the dicussions happening between him and his children. I heard him saying 'What happened to Aishwarya Rai? What happened to Abhishek? What happened to Amitabh ji? Heroine for Rajinikanth?'" the Darbar actor narrates as the actress and the entire auditorium could not stop but laugh out loudly over the incident.

The video gets your attention as you could see Aishwarya laughing uncontrollably, but more importantly for the way makes joke of himself.