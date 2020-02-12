Sidharth Shukla is synonymous with Bigg Boss 13 and certainly one of the most favourite contests of this season. As the finale is just a few days away, everyone is rooting for their favourite contestants. Friends, families, well-wishers, WWE wrestler John Cena and many more.

Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Shukla who never usually gave any media interviews and didn't talk anything controversies has finally opened up with a heartfelt letter thanking Bigg Boss and her son's fans.

The emotional letter

"Dear Bigg Boss, Main Sidharth Shukla ki mom apko ye letter thank you bolne ke liye likh rahi hun. Mujhe aapne, mere hi bete ke aise kahi pehlu se waqif karwaya jinhe main bhi nahi janti thi."

In her post, Sidharth's mother talked about how the actor has come a long way and has started doing household chores which also made him patient during the process.

"Chef Sid se milwane ke liye thanks... Gol rotiyan banana, chai-eggs banana, bartan dhona.... Kabhi yakeen nahi hota ki mera beta ye sab kar pa raha hai," read an excerpt from her post.

She also talked about how her son dealt with deteriorating health while he was hospitalised for a while. "Itne challenging environment me itna bimar hote hue bhi usne himmat nahi hari, ye apne mujhe uski inner strength ka ek naya pehlu dikhaya," she added.

She signed off the note with a big thank you to Bigg Boss and Sidharth Shukla's fans and added that she wishes to see her son with the winner's trophy soon.

"Lastly, thank you ki aapki wajah se itne saare logon ka pyaar usey mila. Itne log apna pyaar, good wishes aur samay usey de rahe hain... Pata nahi itna sara pyaar Sid unhe kaise lauta payega.

"Ab main besabri se Sid se finale pe milne ka intezaar kar rahi hun, aur aap sabka pyaar raha toh trophy ke saath."

Not only her mother in fact few celebs and fans have also come out and thanked his mother for this beautiful gesture.

Mastermind Vikas Gupta who was part of BB 13 also shared the letter on his social media supporting Sidharth along with Shefali Jariwala.