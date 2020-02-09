Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are the most-loved couple and are fondly called 'SidNaaz'(Shehnaaz + Sidharth) by their fans. As the show is nearing its finale, we saw Sid and Shehnaaz discussing their baby names.

It so happened that Shehnaaz told Shukla to play phone-phone, in which they tried to dramatise the situation as it would be once they leave the house. As the playacting continued from bedroom to living room, to the portico outside sitting on the sofa on the lawn area, Shehnaz announced her son's name as Zorawar.

She said the name should have an impact "khanjar ki tarah chubh na chahiye -- in all probability I want a soldier's name -- something like Zorawar". Hearing this, Sidharth poked fun at her. Their conversation left the fans way too excited. 'Zorawar Gill Shukla' started trending on Twitter. Not only this, Twitter has dedicated two pages to our very own Zoravar Gill Shukla.

Shehnaaz's and Sidharth's baby name banter ended with Sidharth teasing Shehnaaz about her boyfriends. He even suggested "name him Khanjar", but she, as usual, did not understand the joke.. However, their fans picked up the prospective baby's name and came up with hilarious situations for both of them in the future.

Fans went berserk with this and started sharing memes:

A user wrote, "Sid pissed off at Sana Bcoz she is teaching-- NURSERY RHYMES TO ZORO IN PUNJABI STYLE BAA BAA BALLE BALLEBLACK SHEEP BALLE BALLE#ZorawarGillShukla #SidNaaz."

?My 10 Reason to love sana



1. She is the most Real person?

2. Mature?

3. She protects his friends?

4. Lone warrior?

5. She never give up?

6. Doesn't fight Unnecessary?

7. Opinionated?

8. Honest & Caring?

9. Ladyship?

10. Independent Lady

What's Yours? #SanaTheBBWinner pic.twitter.com/4YW9sCcMo8 — Zorawar Gill Shukla (@ZorawarShukla) February 9, 2020

Another said, "Sid-tumne uski naak q todi... Zoro- usne Mera nose touch Kiya and nose is my favourite part of the body... Sana - haa, par tune uski todi q... Zoro- you set bar, I will raise it... Sana and Sid both shocked Zoro rocked#ZorawarGillShukla#SidharthShukla"

And there are a lot more that follows.

Who do you think will win? Sana or Sidharth! Comment below.