A few days ago, WWE superstar turned Hollywood star John Cena had shocked everyone by sharing a picture of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz on Instagram. People went berserk wondering whether he watches Bigg Boss regularly and supports Asim. And yet again, John shared a picture of Asim with a hashtag 'Asim Riaz For The Win' written on it.

Reacting to Cena's post, Riaz's former "BB 13" contestant Himanshi Khurana commented with fire emojis on the picture.

Another user wrote: "It seems John Cena watches 'Bigg Boss' daily."

On Cena's part, the posts are probably meant to work as an early promotional campaign for "Fast & Furious 9" in India.

Speaking of "Bigg Boss 13", Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill are currently competing with each other for the trophy.

The final of the reality show is on February 15.

