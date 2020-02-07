As Bigg Boss 13 is inching closer to its finale, fans are getting a better picture of who among the remaining contestants could lift the trophy. While all the contestants including Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill hold equal chances to win the BB13 title, it is Asim Riaz, who has always been in the limelight and deserves to emerge as the winner.

Model Asim has come a long way. From being the least known contestant to the most loved, Asim has made a place for himself among the audience, thanks to his level of patience and his dedication in the tasks.

Take a look at some of the key factors that makes Asim a deserving BB13 titleholder.

Creates history on social media

Recently, Asim was trending on Twitter with hashtag #UnstoppableAsim. Such is the craze for Asim that his fans created history as the trend crossed 1 million tweets. He is the first contestant after Shilpa Shinde in the history of Bigg Boss who was trending with 1 million tweets. Asim's picture on Instagram posted by WWE world champion John Cena has further helped the model gain immense popularity.

Plays honestly

Asim, the 24th sexiest Asian man of 2019, has been playing the game with dignity and honestly and is clear about his strategies. He has been honest about his personal life as well. The Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan has also praised Asim for his honesty on the show.

Takes stand for right

He takes a stand for the right. He won hearts when he consoled Rashami Desai when she needed someone the most. Even Rashami admits that Asim is a gem of the person and if she fails to win the show, she wants to see Asim lift the trophy.

High patience level

His patience level has been amazing throughout the season. Despite having been targeted by most of the inmates, Asim never got violent with housemates including the time when contestants dragged his family members in a fight.

Focuses on winning show

Although Asim and Siddharth Shukla had initially treated each other as brothers, things took a different turn and the two are now enemies. However, they have never blown their equation out of proportion rather Asim puts his energy on winning the show.