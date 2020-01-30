Bigg Boss 13 has grabbed the much-needed attention of the viewers. It's been almost four months and viewers have been witnessing all the drama that is happening inside the house. Bringing a new twist to the controversial show, the makers have allowed the loved ones of the contestants to enter the house and support them in every situation.

As we all know that Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are now known as SidNaaz thanks to their unmatched chemistry in the house, have fallen apart. Amid the split, Arti Singh has gotten closer to Siddharth and the two have been supporting each other since the beginning. So when Kashmera Shah, sister-in-law of Arti Singh, went inside the Bigg Boss 13 house to stand by Arti as a pillar of strength, she gave a thought of getting Arti married off to Siddharth.

When Kashmera and Arti were in a discussion, Kashmera asked Arti whether she likes Siddharth Shukla? To this, pat came Arti reply, "No." Kashmera pushed the topic a bit further. She tried to convince Arti telling her that Siddharth is a good human being. To this, Arti replied, "Yes, Siddharth is a good man. He is also a good human being but our temperaments are poles apart."

Kashmera feels that the chatter about Siddharth and Arti pairing up should turn into a reality. "As your sister-in-law, I feel that Siddharth Shukla can be your ideal husband. He has always saved you, this is a quality of a perfect husband. He never saved Shehnaaz. I can see the love of friendship blossoming between you two. You two just don't know if it is true love or not. And he supports you like that," Kashmera told Arti.

Arti, however, tells Kashmera that she doesn't want to take things forward. But Kashmera prods Arti that temperament is not an issue, they match when you stay together. While Arti kept saying to marraige with Siddharth, Kashmera told her that being an elder in the house, it's her duty to ask Siddharth and discuss about this bond of relationship.

For the uninitiated, Siddharth and Arti were apparently dating each other in the past. Even Shehnaaz was discussing about Arti's connection with Siddharth outside the Bigg Boss house. And though Siddharth and Arti had denied being in a relationship, they have remained good friends despite having several disagreements and heated arguments inside the house.