As Bigg Boss 13 is nearing the end of its season, the fun and excitement of the show are doubled amongst the fans. In a recent promo, Himanshi is seen re-entering the house. Seeing her in the confession room, Asim says, "Mera dil bahar aa raha hai." Furthermore, when Himanshi met Asim, she told her how the two have become sensational outside the house.

If this was not enough, in the promo, Asim is also seen kissing on Himanshi's cheeks. He also goes down on his knees to propose Himanshi. He confesses love to Himanshi and says, 'I love you.' He also mentions how he has never confessed love to anyone like this. Furthermore, he also asks her or marriage. Asim says, 'Will you marry me?' And we just cannot contain our excitement for the episode.

'Will you marry me?' Asim asks

Ex wild card contestant Himanshi Khurana and her love story with Asim Riaz remained incomplete because of her eviction and now that she had made her entry, the two are all set to walk the path together.

Earlier in an interview while talking about her relationship status with friend Asim Riaz in the Bigg Boss house, Himanshi said, "There was a point when there were too many fights happening in the house. And he sat beside me, whispering that he can hear violins looking at me. And then he took so much effort to make my birthday special. When his entire day revolved around me, that's when I told him that people will feel he is love-struck."

In another interview, Himanshi had said, "Yes, he was very clear and it was genuine. But, I had told him that my relationship with my boyfriend was going through ups and downs and urged him to see how things work once he's out of the house. I had told a lot of things to him about me." Himanshi has now broken up with her boyfriend and when she was asked if she would date Asim in the future. She said, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. It could be anything. Let's see."

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, Himanshi has spoken in length about her relationship with Asim and much more.

On being voted out

I had a sense of understanding that soon I will be voted out, I am sad and disappointed, I am sure I would have been there for a longer time.

Is Arhaan playing a game?

When quizzed Himanshi about the same and when asked her if she feels Arhaan is playing a game or if this is real she said, "Yes, it's for real, Rashmi is broken and we also feel very bad for her. As we all are seeing Devoleena Bhattacharjee is on bed rest owing to her back issues, Vikas Gupta the mastermind of Bigg Boss 11 has come inside the house to fill in for her. The drama, fight, love, and hate continues inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.