It seems Salman Khan is in no mood to tolerate the murky drama of "Bigg Boss 13" contestants anymore. In one of the "Weekend Ka Vaar" promo videos, the superstar host is seen scolding housemates. He is particularly blunt with Rashami Desai, whom he squarely asks to leave.

Salman lashed out at Rashami for her taunts directed at the cameraperson of the show, and saying that she believes she has been portrayed negatively to the audience.

"Rashami, cameraman ko taane maar rahe ho. Aapko lagta hai ki aapko negatively portray kar rahe hai hum (Rashami, you are taunting the cameraman. You think we are portraying you negatively). So, I am telling you -- I am opening the doors right now. You may please leave," Salman said.

Not only this, he is also seen calling out housemates Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla for abusing each other's families. He even said Asim was "bloody irritating".

The "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode airs on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday.