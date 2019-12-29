There's a reason why Salman Khan has remained the perfect host for Bigg Boss show. We all have seen how Salman tries his best to maintain a friendly environment inside the house when contestants fight over petty issues. Last time, Salman entered into the Bigg Boss 13 house and tried to console Rashami Desai when the superstar gave her a reality check that her boyfriend Arhaan Khan has a wife and a kid.

This time around, the Dabangg Khan, who seems fed up of the insensitive behaviour of the housemates, started doing all the household chores which the housemates refused to do saying 'we are sorry' under the captaincy of Shehnaz Gill. From washing utensils to cleaning up dirty toilets, Salman Khan did all without battling an eyelid. The situation became quite embarassing for all the Bigg Boss 13 contestants who stood and watched Salman doing all the chores.

In the last episode, we saw how almost everyone refused to take up the cleaning tasks assigned by Shehnaz who by then had started doing chores by herself. It is quite evident from Salman's actions that the latter was really not happy with the contestants behaviour inside the house who couldn't even clean their own garbage.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house and try to sort out differences between former friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. In new videos tweeted by Colors channel, Rohit's entry leaves the contestants surprised.

He asks all the contestants to leave the room, and sits down to talk to Sidharth and Asim who engaged in heated argument regarding a simple household chore. Rohit asks Sidharth why he gets so angry. He reminds the two about their friendship. During the chat, Sidharth ends up crying.

(With IANS Inputs)