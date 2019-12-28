The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan turned a year older on December 27, 2019. From his entire family, close friends to his long list of ex-girlfriends, everyone attended the bash in full party spirit. Salman's birthday became even bigger news as his sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to her second child, a baby girl on the same day.

Sohail Khan decided to host Salman's birthday bash at their own Mumbai home instead of their Panvel farmhouse this year as Arpita was in the hospital. Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Randeep Hooda, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and many other celebs were present at the do.

Party videos make its way to the internet

Several videos from the birthday party made its way to the internet. In one clip we see Salman Khan cutting the cake along with Arpita Khan Sharma and the two enjoy a piece of cake. It is then that a gorgeous looking Iulia Vantur leans towards Salman. However, the video ends right there. Many users wrote that they wishes to see Iulia giving him a kiss and wanted to see the full video.

Shah Rukh Khan too took out time from his busy schedule to be with Salman. Not only Shah Rukh enjoyed the party but also stayed there partying all night with Salman. Sonakshi shared a picture with the two Khans and wrote, "S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan."

This birthday turned special for Salman Khan for several reasons. Not only did Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma turned parents for the second time, Salman Khan's latest release Dabangg 3 has also been making waves at the box-office. The film is going ahead at a fast pace and is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark soon. Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles.