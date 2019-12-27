Salman Khan rings in his 54th birthday with his exes Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif along with with his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur and many other B-town celebs. But this birthday has been even more memorable as the actor's sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl on December 27 morning.
View this post on Instagram
Wishing Salman Khan the superstar of Bollywood a very happy birthday ? . . #happybirthday #happybirthdaysalmankhan actor #celebrity #celebupdates #bollywood #bollywoodactor #bollywoodupdates #instaceleb #instaupdates #photooftheday #IBT #ibtupdates #ibtbollywood #ibttimes
Salman's brother Sohail Khan hosted a grand birthday bash for the Bhaijaan inviting the industry friends and colleagues. Shah Rukh Khan to Sonakshi Sinha, many celebs were seen in attendance at Salman Khan's Birthday party and gave their best wishes.
View this post on Instagram
The dabbang ladies @aslisona and @saieemmanjrekar for @beingsalmankhan birthday party! ❤️ #sonakshisinha #sonakshi #saieemanjrekar #saiee #salmankhan #salman #birthdayboy #birthdaycelebration #birthday #instagood #instadaily #instagram #celebrity #spotting #paparazzi #varinderchawla
View this post on Instagram
@iamhumaq @pranutan @pragyakapoor_ for @beingsalmankhan birthday party! ❤️ #pranutanbahl #pranutan #pragya #salmankhan #salman #salmankhan #salman #birthdayboy #birthdaycelebration #birthday #instagood #instadaily #instagram #celebrity #spotting #paparazzi #varinderchawla
View this post on Instagram
The stunning ladies @vanturiulia and @katrinakaif for @beingsalmankhan birthday party! ❤️ #iuliavantur #iulia #katrina #katrinakaif #salmankhan #salman #birthdayboy #birthdaycelebration #birthday #instagood #instadaily #instagram #celebrity #spotting #paparazzi #varinderchawla
Salman Khan's last release 'Dabangg 3' from his hit franchise 'Dabangg' has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office. The film starred Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjerekar who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg 3'.