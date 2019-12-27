Salman Khan rings in his 54th birthday with his exes Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif along with with his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur and many other B-town celebs. But this birthday has been even more memorable as the actor's sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl on December 27 morning.

Salman's brother Sohail Khan hosted a grand birthday bash for the Bhaijaan inviting the industry friends and colleagues. Shah Rukh Khan to Sonakshi Sinha, many celebs were seen in attendance at Salman Khan's Birthday party and gave their best wishes.

Salman Khan's last release 'Dabangg 3' from his hit franchise 'Dabangg' has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office. The film starred Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjerekar who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg 3'.