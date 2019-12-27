If you are a celebrity and a loved one at that, keeping your private life, private is never easy. And the story of Karisma Kapoor's ugly divorce with ex-husband Sanjay Kapur was no different. Each and every detail of their tragic divorce made its way to the headlines, making it an ugly scenario in full public view.

After long legal proceedings, Karisma Kapoor got the custody of their kids – Samairaa and Kiaan. While one would have expected that after such an ugly episode, the kids would not be fond of their father and their step-mother, that is not the case. Karisma and Sanjay's children - Samairaa and Kiaan - share a warm bond with not only their father, but even with his new wife and their step-brother and sisters.

Rewind

Business tycoon Sanjay Kapur tied the knot with popular Bollywood A-lister Karisma Kapoor in 2003, a few years after her engagement with Abhishek Bachchan had been called off. However, within a few years of their marriage, rumours of an apparent crack in their marital bliss had started making rounds.

Both the parties had levelled some serious allegations and accusations against each other. Karisma even lodged an FIR for domestic abuse. As per a report in TOI, the complaint spoke in detail about how Sanjay Kapur made her go through physical and mental torture.

In one of her complaints, Karisma had written, "Even before our wedding his father made my mother cry and I immediately said that if his family could behave in this manner with a woman, the family could do anything in the future and I made up my mind to call off the wedding. Sadly, better sense did not prevail and I was again fraudulently convinced by Sanjay and his family that the incident was one-off."

Fast - Forward

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sanjay Kapur and his wife Priya Sachdev, who welcomed their first child recently, celebrated Diwali in the best possible way. The entire family came together to celebrate Azarias' first Diwali. While Karisma Kapoor's children - daughter Samaira and son Kiaan - happily posed for the pictures, Priya's daughter from her first marriage, Safira also decked up for the family photo. The entire family colour coordinated their outfits for the special day.