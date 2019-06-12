Iulia Vantur might have limited her public appearances with Salman Khan, who is rumoured to be dating the Romanian beauty, but she never fails to treat her fans by giving them a glimpse into her personal life. And since we all have got hit by the monsoon, Iulia decided to welcome the rainy season with love and joy by sharing an exotic swimming pool image on Instagram.

"The monsoon has started ☔️ I love the sun, it is my best friend but I know the rain is also a blessing so let us be showered with abundant joy, love and let all the negativity be washed out," Iulia Vantur wrote on Instagram while relaxing in the swimming pool.

Iulia was recently seen at Baba Siddique Iftar Party 2019 but chose to keep a low profile. Salman, on the other hand, seen alongside his Bharat actress Katrina Kaif along with his other family members Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma.

Though Salman and Katrina have been living their respective lives separately after break-up, they are cordial with each other and often talk about their fondness for each other on public platforms. And Iulia often gets sidelined by the media thanks to Salman and Katrina's off-screen chemistry.

On the work front, Iulia is making her Hindi film debut with Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala which deals with the rape of a foreigner who visits India to know and understand Indian culture. The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, and will release in May 2019.