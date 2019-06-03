The party of all the parties in Bollywood that brought back together the then warring Khans - Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan - is the Iftar party by Mumbai politician Baba Siddique. It is a much looked forward to event after Ramzan each year, where the who's who of Bollywood are spotted.

Since 2013 when they patched up famously with a hug at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been spotted at the do every year. The two superstars of Bollywood have not fought since and fans have Baba Siddiqui to thank for.

Salman Khan had patched up with SRK earlier, too, by hugging him at Farah Khan's sangeet celebration way back in 2004. But the two buddies were at war again and took a long time to be best friends again in 2013.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted again at Baba Siddique Iftar Party 2019. Salman Khan was seen alongside his Bharat heroine Katrina Kaif, also his ex-girlfriend. Salman's rumoured current girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also seen but chose to keep a low profile, even though her film Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala was supposed to have released on May 31, 2019.

More than Salman-SRK or Salman with any of his ladies, we think the couple more talked about at the Iftar party was Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani. Salman Khan's other family members Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma were also seen at the party that was co-hosted by Zeeshan Siddique, the son of Baba Siddique.

Some more prominent Bollywood celebrities spotted were Urmila Mantondkar with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani, Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy, Huma Qureshi, Ankita Lokhande, Daisy Shah, Kim Sharma, Sonu Sood, Jackky Bhagnani, Sophie Choudry, Sunil Grover, Zaheer Iqbal, Priya Dutt, Madhur Bhandarkar, Abbas Mustan, Aparshakti Khurana, Ahana Kumra, Aditya Pancholi and wife Zarina Wahab, among others.

The television stars spotted included Rashami Desai, Tina Dutta, Anup Soni with wife Juhi Babbar, and Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Take a look at some more pictures and videos here from the Iftar party of Baba Siddiqui.