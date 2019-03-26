As the nation gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, new announcements of political parties adding candidates to amp up the glamour quotient are being made. Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar will be joining Congress this week even as speculation continues over the candidate from Mumbai North.

The acclaimed had actress met Sanjay Nirupam, the former Congress chief in Mumbai, on March 25. The new Mumbai chief of Congress is Milind Deora. Urmila Matondkar will join Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, say reports.

Meanwhile, controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om and self-proclaimed godman has also jumped into the fray. He will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi constituency. Swami Om said in a statement that he wanted to fight the "anti-Hindu" stance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the CM retweeted a cartoon allegedly making fun of the Swastika symbol.

Swami Om had faced the ire of Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for his antics and was kicked out of the reality show. During the show, Swami Om had peed on a contestant. He had said nasty things about several people, including Salman Khan, while on Bigg Boss and also once he was out. Swami Om had claimed to do black magic. A video had gone viral where he was thrashed by women in Delhi for alleged sexual abuse on the street.

The news of Urmila Matondkar joining Congress has come as a respite to Congress supporters, who were embarrassed when Bhojpuri dancer Sapna Choudhary denied joining the party even after an official announcement from the Twitter handle of Raj Babbar. A picture of Sapna with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had also been posted. A fresh picture of Sapna Choudhary with Manoj Tiwari, Bhojpuri actor and the Delhi chief of the BJP, has surfaced online now.

On the possibility of Sapna Choudhary joining BJP, Manoj Tiwari told ANI, "Yes, I met Sapna yesterday (March 24). In her press conference, she clearly said that she hasn't joined the Congress and she won't be campaigning for the party.... We want to make Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister again. I will be happy if Sapna Choudhary campaigns for the BJP in future...only time will tell."