WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena who will be featured in Fast and Furious' latest edition has shared Big Boss's contestant Asim Riaz's picture on his Instagram handle. And this is not the first time, Cena has posted photos that seemed to be random.

He had shared pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranveer Singh on his In his Instagram without any caption or context. Even his Instagram bio says " "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy",

Besides Asim, the other contestants who have survived in the house are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Reshmi Desai.

Asim has publicly confessed about his love for Himanshi Khurrana.

Earlier in an interview while talking about her relationship status with friend Asim Riaz in the Bigg Boss house, Himanshi said, "There was a point when there were too many fights happening in the house. And he sat beside me, whispering that he can hear violins looking at me. And then he took so much effort to make my birthday special. When his entire day revolved around me, that's when I told him that people will feel he is love-struck."

In another interview, Himanshi had said, "Yes, he was very clear and it was genuine. But, I had told him that my relationship with my boyfriend was going through ups and downs and urged him to see how things work once he's out of the house. I had told a lot of things to him about me." Himanshi has now broken up with her boyfriend and when she was asked if she would date Asim in the future. She said, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. It could be anything. Let's see."

Recently, Fast and Furious 9's trailer was released and John Cena who plays Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) brother is the new villain in the film.

F9 is directed by Justin Lin, who has also made the other four consecutive entries of the series - The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast And Furious, Fast Five and Fast And Furious 6.