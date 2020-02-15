As the winner of Bigg Boss 13 will be declared in less than 24 hours, fans of the ardent show can't contain their excitement to witness who among the finalists will lift the trophy.
Rumour has it that Paras Chhabra opted to walk out of the house with prize money of Rs 10 lakh, while Arti Singh is the last contestant to be evicted from the house. With this, Siddharth Shukha, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill are the finalists of the season.
While all the contestants have equal chances of winning the show, Siddharth and Asim are close enough to win the Bigg Boss 13 title as both the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor and Asim continue to receive humongous love from viewers in the form of votes from across the globe.
Many Twitter users also claim Siddharth to be a 'one-man army' throughout the show while crazy fans of Asim believe he is a genuine guy and has come a long way in the last four months and hence deserves to be the winner.
Take a look at some of Siddharth and Asim's fans reactions on Twitter:
Well, we hope the deserving one wins the BB13 title but till then, take a look at why Siddharth or Asim deserves to emerge as the winner of the season.
Positives of Siddarth:
- Siddharth hasn't changed since the first day
- Everything from tasks, gossips, fights revolve around him
- He doesn't play dirty politics and takes stand for what is right
- Siddarth has made an effort to maintain his friendship throughout the show
- He is a kind-hearted man and behaves maturely
Positives of Asim Riaz:
- Asim was trending on Twitter recently with hashtag #UnstoppableAsim. Such is the craze for Asim that his fans created history as the trend crossed 1 million tweets.
- He has been playing the game with dignity and honesty and is clear about his strategies.
- Despite having been targeted by most of the inmates, Asim never got violent with housemates.
- He takes a stand for what is right