As the winner of Bigg Boss 13 will be declared in less than 24 hours, fans of the ardent show can't contain their excitement to witness who among the finalists will lift the trophy.

Rumour has it that Paras Chhabra opted to walk out of the house with prize money of Rs 10 lakh, while Arti Singh is the last contestant to be evicted from the house. With this, Siddharth Shukha, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill are the finalists of the season.

While all the contestants have equal chances of winning the show, Siddharth and Asim are close enough to win the Bigg Boss 13 title as both the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor and Asim continue to receive humongous love from viewers in the form of votes from across the globe.

Many Twitter users also claim Siddharth to be a 'one-man army' throughout the show while crazy fans of Asim believe he is a genuine guy and has come a long way in the last four months and hence deserves to be the winner.

Take a look at some of Siddharth and Asim's fans reactions on Twitter:

Well, we hope the deserving one wins the BB13 title but till then, take a look at why Siddharth or Asim deserves to emerge as the winner of the season.

Positives of Siddarth:

Siddharth hasn't changed since the first day

Everything from tasks, gossips, fights revolve around him

He doesn't play dirty politics and takes stand for what is right

Siddarth has made an effort to maintain his friendship throughout the show

He is a kind-hearted man and behaves maturely

Positives of Asim Riaz: