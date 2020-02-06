As Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its end, ardent viewers are excited to witness who among the remaining contestants emerge as the winner of the season.

While all the contestants including Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill have equal chances to lift the BB13 trophy, it is Siddharth Shukla, who overshadows others in the race.

Here are a few reasons why Siddharth deserves to be the winner of Salman Khan's BB13.

Siddharth hasn't changed since first day

He has been his real self since Day 1 of the show and hasn't changed at all. Besides being charming, loving and witty, the actor didn't try to shield his temperament issue just to impress the audience.

Everything revolves around him

Everything from tasks, gossips, fights revolves around the actor. It will be fair to say that the Bigg Boss cameras can't ignore Siddharth. His cute moments with Shehnaaz Gill has also been grabbing a lot of attention.

Takes stand for what is right

Siddharth takes a stand for the right and that makes him stand out from the rest. He shares his opinion on the issues that go inside the madhouse and doesn't play dirty politics, which many use to survive inside the house.

Behaves maturely

Siddharth behaves maturely when it comes to Bigg Boss ration. He never stole the weekly ration as he believes in sharing things with others.

Maintains friendship

While it is common to see a change in equation among friends inside a house like Bigg Boss, in Siddharth's case, he has made an effort to maintain his friendship throughout the show. Despite a fight with Asim Riaz, Siddharth is trying his best to win the former's heart and be friends again.

Kind-hearted man

Siddharth's kind-hearted nature makes him one of the strongest contestants. He won millions of hearts when he didn't allow any household work to Devoleena Bhattacharjee when she was unwell.