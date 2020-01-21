The tiff between Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill does not seem to be dying down any time soon. A new turn has come to the controversy as the latter's father has spilt some startling things.

The dislike between the two is not hidden from anyone. Shehnaaz has been quite a never-fading hot topic in Bigg Boss 13. This time, as her father Santok Singh got involved between the two, he revealed that post the spat between his daughter and Himanshi, the former had attempted suicide.

According to reports, he added that Shehnaaz was in a poor state of mind due to which she lost scores of projects. People who even wished to work with her considered rethinking due to the controversy.

Santok blames Himanshi for Shehnaaz's career downfall

Santok went on to blame Himanshi for his daughter's career downfall. He said that her entire career was finished.

Of late, Shehnaaz, who calls herself 'Punjab ki Katrina', has been garnering a lot of media attention for her escalating closeness to Siddharth Shukla. While she seems to be in a better position now, her father disclosed that the actress was getting hate mails, negative comments and messages on social media.

"The entire Punjab Industry has boycotted Shehnaaz and used to hate her," he was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Himanshi addresses Santok's comments

In order to clarify things from her side and apologizing if such things happened to Shehnaaz, Himanshi issued a statement on Twitter. The tweet, in Hindi, translated to: "I apologise if your daughter has attempted suicide because of me. But you should also make your daughter understand that she should not indulge in controversies and then get affected by them. Your daughter has earlier also said in an interview in Canada that she is not getting work because of all the controversies. She should also think twice before giving interviews."

Both the people have earned a name in the Punjabi industry. Tracing the issue back to where it all started between the two does not seem to be easy. But reports state that it happened after Shehnaaz expressed her dislike for Himanshi and then released a song on social media. The latter too hit back with full power and things went out of control.