Bigg Boss 13 is currently ruling the TRP charts and is one of the most-watched shows all over the world. As the finale is nearing the game is getting murkier, tougher and the battle to win that trophy has become the motive of the constants. As only one has to get the trophy, this Weekend Ka Vaar Shefali Jariwala was eliminated.

In candid conversation with International Business Times India, The 'Kanta Laga' girl spoke at length about the verbal and physical abuse between Asim and Siddharth, #SidNaaz patch up, Asim calling her husband 'Nalla' and her 'Fixed Deposit' statement to Arti which led to drama inside the house and more.

Excerpts:

Journey in Bigg Boss 13

It was a beautiful journey, there were highs and lows, I made friends, lost few, and as you go in the middle of the game, there are many alliances formed inside the house which is required for you to understand the game and as you are a wild card entrant you usually don't have many friends out there. The reason I was out was not that I was weak there was so much aggression happening inside the house, I was very patient, I wanted to remain dignified inside the house, just because I was quiet, didn't mean I was weak, I was exhausted. After Parag came there was new energy inside me, but then again fights so here I am.

Asim and Siddharth's fight

When it comes to aggression, both are at fault, Asim is only seen fighting with Siddharth, Asim pokes, provokes and instigates Siddharth to another level. Siddharth has a cordial equation with everyone inside the house. The wicket smile that Asim has on his face is very annoying.

The 'Nalla' comment by Asim

Asim is very disrespectful with many people inside the house, including me, he abused that one person who gave him the biggest news ever to him that Himanshi is waiting for him outside the house and still Asim abused him. Parag or any man for that matter will feel bad if someone says bad about his wife.

On Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship

Shehnaaz is at fault as she used Sidharth, she has been flipping a lot, she has always taken Sidharth's feeling for granted. Sidharth is hurt. Sidharth's gut feeling always stopped him from trusting her. I don't know whether they will continue talking outside the house.

On Rashmi telling Arti Singh that she is 'Fixed Deposit' of Sidharth

Arti is smart, she chooses not to see sometimes, she wants to be nice to everyone. I wanted Arti to know that Rashmi is not her friend inside the house and for the game, I don't know about the outside, that what I thought of opening Arti's eyes.

On winning Bigg Boss 13 trophy

I think Sidharth Shukla will be the winner, even though he had typhoid, he recuperated and stood right there as a warrior.