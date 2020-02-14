Bigg Boss 13 finale is just two days away and ardent fans of the show are rooting for their favourite contestant to lift the trophy. Contestants who have reached the finale week are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, and Mahira Sharma.

The finale episode will take place on Sunday, February 15, and will surely be a grand and entertaining one. In one of the recent episodes, Salman Khan even gave a glimpse of the Bigg Boss 13 trophy to the contestants.

Besides host Salman Khan announcing the winner of BB13, the grand finale will see many popular personalities making an appearance on show and entertaining the audience.

Below is the detailed information about BB13 grand finale.

Show air date and timing: Bigg Boss 13 grand finale will be aired live on Colors TV channel on Sunday, February 15, at 9 pm.

While the show will be telecast on Colors TV, those who wish to watch it online can opt for Voot app for a live webcast. The official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss will also keep fans updated with the latest happenings.

What to Expect: The episode will be a glittery one with all the contestants of the season making an appearance and supporting the finalists. A few celebrities will also entertain the audience with some sizzling dance numbers. Besides, many other former Bigg Boss contestants are also expected to share the screen space with Salman.

Mid-week eviction

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will witness the mid-week eviction. Vicky Kaushal, who will enter the house as a guest, will take one of the eliminated contestants out of the house. Rumour has it that Mahira Sharma will be the one to get evicted. It now remains to be seen who makes it to the top five of the season.

Shilpa Shetty scolds housemates

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently entered the BB13 house and were seen teaching the housemates poses to relax their mind, body and soul. And to no surprise, contestants found it difficult to perform the yoga positions.

Shilpa was seen scolding Shehnaaz for not able to perform the yoga poses properly. Later, she asked contestants to perform couple yoga and watching them perform with utmost difficulty, Shilpa literally broke into laughter. She did a face palm for having hard time teaching yoga poses to contestants and says, "Hey bhagwan, bhinn bhinn prakar ke yoga dekh liye maine."