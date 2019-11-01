Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma win ticket to finale

The high voltage drama inside the Bigg Boss 13 house is indeed keeping the audience glued to the show. From the fights, controversies to the challenging tasks, the season has been an exciting journey so far.

Recently, Bigg Boss announced a new task - of home delivery - to win the first ticket to finale. All the male inmates had to be stationed in three small houses in the garden area and hand over their respective food orders for delivery to the female inmates. To win the task, the boys had to ensure they get the maximum deliveries.

The interesting part of the task is that the delivery girl was allowed to deliver the order only to one male contestant and who she decides to help was up to her. The boy who would win the task with maximum deliveries would win the ticket to the finale and will have the opportunity to choose one girl who will head to the next level with him.

Paras Chhabra wins the ticket

Even as the inmates continue to give their heart and soul to the task, rumour has it that Paras Chhabra has won the ticket to the finale task and he choose Mahira Sharma. With this, Paras and Mahira are among the three finalists who will compete against each other to win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the entire scene inside the madhouse will change in a week's time as half of the current inmates will be evicted and a new set of contestants in the form of wildcard participants will enter the house.

In fact, Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau, Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kanta Laga girl Shefali Zariwala have already entered the house albeit the secret room. They are watching every inmate's moves and will soon enter the house to create havoc among the current inmates.