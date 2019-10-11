Mahira Sharma has become the latest sensation of Bigg Boss 13 with many of the viewers going crazy over the hot actress. She has been grabbing a lot of limelight since the opening episode after she addressed inmate Asim Riaz as a brother, who was flirting with her.

Yet, viewers will not get to see Mahira wearing a bikini or taking a dip inside the pool, which female contestants are commonly seen sporting in all the Bigg Boss seasons.

"I won't wear bikinis on the show. Never in my life I will wear a bikini on-screen. I am not comfortable also the family and place I belong to it is not allowed. Even showing cleavage is a big deal for me (bahut badi baat hai)," Mahira, who hails from Kashmir, shared with the Times of India, before entering the controversial house.

Not just skin show but the actress doesn't think at Bigg Boss 13 is a place of finding a partner. "We work in the entertainment industry where healthy flirting is fine. We usually come across people who flirt with you, but then I don't think Bigg Boss is a place a find love. Also, I belong to Kashmir and such things are not allowed in my family. I am very clear about this no boyfriend, relationship for me inside Bigg Boss 13 house," Mahira said.

Mahira is a popular model in Punjab and has featured in many Punjabi music videos as well. She is a huge sensation on Tik-Tok and has over three million fans on it. The actress got her first major break as supporting actress in Y.A.R.O. ka Tashan show. She had also featured in popular shows like Kundali Bhagya, Naagin 3 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.