Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri has defended his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. But the viewers say that his game plan will backfire.

Paras Chhabra, who participated in Splitsvilla before Bigg Boss 13, is trying to be in good books of everyone, especially girls inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. He is on excellent terms with both of them on the show and his equation with the two has become the talk of the town after they had an argument over his interest in them. But his girlfriend Akansha calls his equation with them is a wonderful job.

"I saw the latest promo of Shehnaaz and Mahira Sharma fighting for Paras and I couldn't stop laughing. He is doing a wonderful job on the show. If he is making two people lose their focus from the game and is making them fight for him, then I would say he is a real winner. I am thoroughly enjoying myself while watching him on the show," Akanksha Puri told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri revealed that she is not jealous of Paras Chhabra. "We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don't have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don't need to worry about anything," added the actress.

But the viewers of Bigg Boss 13 feel that Paras Chhabra is playing a dangerous game, which might boomerang in the future. He is trying to be in good books of every girl but he back-bitches about every girl. He will be caught in the storm created by him when the girls decide to show him his original place.

Here is what viewers are saying about Paras Chhabra's relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma:

Khel tou #paras bhi gaya. He is playing to be everyone good book. Aarti, favors him, #KoenaMitra said nothing bad, #DalljietKaur was given chance by him and she kicked gill put. Still his game is not out playing playboy type, still doing duties listening everyone suspicious

Omg! This game is becoming interesting as the days r passing! #paras told #Shehnaz in tonight's ep that Don't mess with #MahiraSharma ..is there a game plan cooking in his mind? Is he using mahira's popularity n brain coz he knows that brain is somewhat missing in sana!

#Paras is playing a dirty game which'll backfire him in coming episodes. Aarti is desperately seeking attention from #KoenaMitra cuz she getting insecure now. koena is the most honest contestant, high on principles which has impressed the viewers a lot. #BiggBoss13 #BB13

#paras will be caught in the storm created by him #BiggBoss13 #bb13

I only blame the girls who made them available for paras to use them in the game..!! #Paras is trying to be in good books of every girl He back-bitches abt every girl and unke samne meethi meethi bate krta h yuck I so want girls to show him his original place..!! #biggboss13

#Paras lost both connections #Shehnaaz and #Arti just for his soo called Best friend #Mahira I think they both like each other but #Mahira don't wanna show it openly bcoz her family wont allow this. Agree? #BB13 #BiggBoss13

#paras in bigg boss is doing wrong.. game khelo but dusre k dil se na khelo... #BiggBoss13

#Paras dono taraf khel raha hai #BiggBoss #WeLoveBiggBoss #BiggBoss13

#Paras just needed a reason to jump ship,Main galat jagah tha,arey tu galat jagah nahi,tu banda hi galat hai #BB13 #BiggBoss

#ShehnaazGill #Paras Fake love is so cringe! The innocence of #ShehnazGill and spark in #Paras is overshadowed by this fake romance which is so desperate and useless for the show! Talent wasted. #KoenaMitra Rockkkzzz in being brutally honest but still playing the game #BB13

Mera dil keh rha hay is sunday ko #Shehnaaz ho jayengi evict or chali jayengi secret room me or phir #Shehnaaz ko deekhaya jayega ga #Paras ka asli roop #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #ParasChabra #ShehnaazGill

Love story me twist hona chahiye... Imagine if #Shehnaz is out this week, how the equations will change between #Paras and #Mahira Even #SidharthaDey will become a little more civilised and less #tharki And then #Shehnaz comes back as a wild card entry in next 2 weeks.

#Paras has prepared himself by watching #Biggboss9 He doing everything what #PrinceNarula Did. Fake LoveStoies, Multiple girls, Fake Crying. Audience can't be fooled Twice. #BB13 #BiggBoss13

Dont like playboy #Paras or nautanki queen but payback is a b*tch #Shehnaaz #Paras sabhi sides se khel raha hai & I still cant wait 4 all these stupid girls including him to get what they deserved & deflate their egos. Theyre letting him use them #BiggBoss #BB13 @ColorsTV

I think #Paras is Playing his smart game and fvrt #ShehnaazGill couldn't understand about #Paras and #Game but koi na dil s khelne walo ki hamesha s jeet hui h #BiggBoss m.. #BB13 @shehnaazGill_

Why so much hate for #PrinceNarula? Yeah he did flirt with girls during bb, but we should not forget ki ubhone jis ladki ko bb mein pasand kiya unse hi shaadi kiyaa and abhi tak kishwer k saath wh relation kayam rakha hain.. Please don't compare him with #Paras

Honestly today I feel bad for #ShehnaazGill yar ye Larki hr cheez sportingly Leyte hai Leken this fake #paras né hadd karde ajjj #Bb13

#Shehnaz ko koi batao this is not spitsvilla mujhe love line connection mere wala chahiye bla bla it's @BiggBoss agar partner hi chahiye to koi love reality shows may jati She is like #Paras mere siwa kisi our say baat tak na kare mai pura Ghar ghoom aungi #BiggBoss13 psycho