Bigg Boss 13 has been managing to create the right noise with contestants fighting and mud-slinging at each other in order to secure their position inside the house. In the previous episode, the Rani No 1 task led to many differences among the inmates but eventually, the Salman Khan show got its first Queen of the House - Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

With this title, the actress has been given the responsibility of a caption while being exempted from all household duties till the time she retains the title of queen.

While it's certainly a moment of joy for Devoleena and fans, looks like Bigg Boss 13 viewers are not happy as many took to Twitter to express their disappointment. While some termed the 'Gopi Bahu' of television as 'cunning', others felt that Dalljiet Kaur would have been a much better caption than Devoleena.

Some of the Twitter users also warned Rashami Desai, who is a good friend of Devoleena, to be careful of her.

Meanwhile, Paras Chabbra and Shehnaz Gill continued with their fight even after the task ended. On the other hand, Koena Mitra and Arti Singh got into an argument wherein the former accused Arti of 'begging' others to save herself from nomination.

Take a look at some of the tweets against Devoleena:

Honestly I like #ShehnaazGill she is quiet entertaining and not playing mind games thoda over d top hain par atleast doesn't look cunning like #DevoleenaBhattacharjee and #Shefali — Mams (@mamaasahu) October 9, 2019