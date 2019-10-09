Bigg Boss 13 is already in its second week and has managed to engage viewers with its heavy dose of gossips, fights and of course daily tasks. All the contestants - Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma, Koena Mitra, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Asim Riaz, Siddhartha Dey and Abu Malik - are putting their best foot forward to win the title.

While the first week was eviction-free, this weekend viewers will witness the eviction of one of the housemates. This week, Rashami, Koena, Shehnaz and Dalljiet, have been nominated for elimination.

Although the audience has been voting to save their favourite contestants, there are quite a few who are willing to vote but unaware of the Bigg Boss 13 voting process. With these simple guidelines, here's how you can save your favourite housemate from elimination. Furthermore, for the upcoming elimination round, the voting lines shall remain open till Thursday, October 10, 11:30 pm.

There are two mediums of voting - Voot App or Voot.com and My Jio App.

For Voot.com, one has to go to Voot's official website and register oneself in order to get the voting access. Once logged in, one can click on the voting tab for Bigg Boss 13 and further click on the desired contestant's name to cast the vote. For verification, one will receive an automated message saying it has been a success on their registered email address or phone number.

For Voot App, one has to download the app followed by logging in through Gmail or facebook login. Post that, one can cast the vote by clicking on the contestant's name.

While the online voting process for Bigg Boss 13 is free of cost, only the first successful vote will be considered legitimate and not multiple clicks on the contestants.

For My Jio App, one has to download the My Jio App on one's phone and sign in. Once signed in, click on the Bigg Boss 13 tab and then cast the vote on your favourite contestant.