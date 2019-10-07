Every year we see a number of new faces in the Bigg Boss house and every year we see Salman either being mightily impressed by some or insanely irked by some. While who would be Salman's target this year has yet not been established but, looks like he has found a soft point for contestant Shehnaz Gill.

Shehnaz Gill, who hails from Punjab, is not only amazingly humorous but her childlike innocence has widely been appreciated by many outside the house too. Even during the premiere episode, Salman was not able to hide his affection towards Shehnaz and once she called herself 'moti hoon na', Salman had hugged her and said, 'nahi, moti nahi ho'.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode too, Salman Khan was seen pulling her leg and teasing her. Shehnaz grabbed a lot of Salman's attention on the weekend episode and even said that she doesn't want to win as Salman Khan would cast her in his film. Which, we can't argue much about, because history has it that many celebs have made their career through Salman Khan as his protégé after Salman spotted them in the show. Sana Khan, Elli Avram are prime examples of that.

Shehnaz has grabbing headlines for her closeness to another contestant Paras Chhabra and her frankness towards her new found fondness for him. Not just that, she even asked Mahira Sharma to stay away from Paras and asked him to choose between the two. Shehnaz is often seen calling herself 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' and looking at her beautiful face, we couldn't agree more.

Will Salman Khan find another favourite inside the house or will Shehnaz continue to steal everyone's thunder remains to be seen.