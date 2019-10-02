India's most popular reality show – Bigg Boss 13 – premiered on a grand scale two days ago. To make up for the disastrous last season and to ensure fans do not get bored, the makers have brought in many exciting and new concepts into the show. Actress Ameesha Patel has also been brought in as the 'maalkin of the house'.

While we thought Ameesha Patel would be able to add some tadka to the show, in the first episode itself, her presence irked fans. Netizens were not happy with Ameesha's 'overacting' and 'irritating' behaviour. Ameesha entered the house to engage with the housemates and give them some tasks. However, fans ended up getting upset with Ms Patel's 'bossy' attitude.

'Irritating', 'bossy', 'boring' and 'overacting' were some of the words used for her presence in last night's episode. Netizens have also demanded Ameesha's ouster from the show. Few fans made fun of her and said that it appears she has paid Bigg Boss to be a part of the house this year.

The first episode was not an immediate hit with the fans. Paras Chabbra and Siddharth Dey targeted Asim Riaz right on the first day, which seemed too forced and just done to be in the spotlight. Paras has already been declared the villain of the house by netizens. People have tweeted in huge numbers supporting Asim Riaz and bashing Paras for being so vicious towards him.

Sidharth Shukla, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Daljeet Kaur, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma are some of the well-known names from the industry who are a part of this season of the show.