Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel may have been away from the showbiz for quite a while now but she has never been out of sight thanks to her presence on social media. She keeps treating her fans by giving a sneak peek into her daily life while documenting some of her moments on Instagram.

The actress has now shared a picture strolling through a mall in Dubai. But little did she know that her Instagram will be invaded by faceless perverts who flooded her post with nasty comments.

They started commenting about her private parts and how they are getting titillated by it. Some of them even called her an old woman who is trying to keep herself alive in the industry while some even went on to call her a transgender.

However, this is not the first time that Ameesha is facing the wrath of trolls on social media. She gets trolled whenever she posts sizzling pictures on Instagram. Trolls even accuse her of trying to stay in the news by exposing but the 41-year-old has always maintained her silence and never retaliated.

In the past, she also found herself in a horrible situation when a man touched her inappropriately in the crowd. However, the actress spotted the miscreant and slapped him.

On the work front, Ameesha will finally be seen on the silver screen with her upcoming movie Bhaiyyaji Superhit which is a light-hearted comedy. The movie also stars Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Preity Zinta in prominent roles. After much delays, the movie finally got its release date and will now hit the theatres on September 14.

Sunny Deol will be seen in a double role for the first time. Directed by Neeraj Pathak, the movie also stars Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Jaydeep Alahwat, Pankaj Tripathi and Mukul Dev in pivotal roles. Ameesha Patel will be making her comeback to the celluloid after five years. She was last seen in Race 2 in 2013.