Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur to return as wildcard contestant?

Fans of Dalljiet Kaur were in for a shock when the popular actress was the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 13. Dalljiet was voted out along with Koena Mitra after they received the least number of votes among the other nominated contestants - Rashami Desai and Shehnaz Gill.The double eviction in the show's first elimination round was a big blow on the contestants as they realised the need to pull up their socks and prove themselves as strong players. And now, if reports are to be believed then, Dalljiet is returning on the show as a wildcard contestant.

A source told IWMBuzz report that one possible reason for her re-entry could be the minimum guarantee paid to a few popular contestants (including Dalljiet) to survive 4-6 weeks. Colors channel loses the money if the said contestant goes home earlier than the guaranteed time. Koena too is making a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 13. The buzz was that she was not interested to return as she felt that her elimination was unfair. But it seems like the makers managed to convince her somehow.

Wildcard Entries

If the report of Dalljiet re-entering the show turns out to be true, it will indeed cheer her fans who rooted for her. In fact, the actress had left her show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega to participate in Bigg Boss 13. One can only hope that the actress plays a terrific game this time around and provides good content for her to survive inside the house. Meanwhile, the entire scenario of Salman Khan's show will change in a week's time when most of the inmates will be evicted out and new set of contestants in the form of wildcard participants will enter the house.

Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau, Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kanta Laga girl Shefali Zariwala have already entered the house albeit the secret room. They will soon enter the house and create havoc among the current inmates.