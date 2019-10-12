After going eviction-free in the first week, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 will see the first elimination of the season. However, viewers will be in for a shock as they will witness not one but double eviction this week.

Yes, if reports are to be believed, Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra will be eliminated from Salman Khan show after they received the least number of votes among the other nominated contestants - Rashami Desai and Shehnaz Gill.

Given that the controversial show is just in its second week, the double eviction is a big blow on the contestants as they now need to pull up their socks and prove themselves as strong players.

Coming to Dalljiet and Koena, it's unfortunate that they didn't get time to prove themselves despite playing a fair game. While Koena has been providing good content with her straight forward nature, Dalljiet was said to be soft-hearted, which went against her.

It should be mentioned here that Dalljiet left her show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega to participate in Bigg Boss 13. Before entering the house, she said, "I think BB is a platform no one can prepare you for. I have heard that people plan and go inside. But I don't understand how can you pre-plan and prepare when there are others living with you. I just want to be myself and want to explore myself in this situation".

However, looks like there is a twist in the double elimination and that Dalljiet may apparently not been evicted but instead sent to a secret room. A Twitter account by the name Bigg Boss Tak tweeted that fans of Dalljiet shouldn't be disappointed with the news of elimination as Salman will announce a twist on Sunday's episode. It was later retweeted by the team managing Dalljiet's Twitter account and this reassures that Dalljiet may not be evicted from show.

In other news, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see Sunil Grover and Harsh Limbachiyaa making an appearance as special guests. The duo will certainly leave viewers in splits with their tongue-in-cheek humour.