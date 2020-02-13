The buzz on social media is that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has refused to host the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 if Sidharth Shukla is made the winner this season. The makers are said to be having a meeting today to discuss it.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular Hindi TV actors and he had a huge fan following before he entered the house of Bigg Boss 13. Fan following the celeb increases after entering this hit reality TV show, but it is apparently a reverse case with Sid, who has earned more haters and supports. One should blame it upon his stint and bad behaviour in the house.

Sidharth's involvement in some violent acts

Sidharth Shukla was involved in some violent acts and fights with his co-inmates, who have often complained of his bad and rude behaviour inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. Many viewers especially fans of Asim Riaz have been urging Salman Khan and the makers of the show to take action against him for the past couple of months. But their appeal has got no proper response from either of the two.

Many wondered over the silence of Salman Khan and the producers of Bigg Boss 13. It was rumoured recently that Manisha Sharma, who is the programming head at Colors TV and the Boss of Bigg Boss 13, is the best friend of Sidharth Shukla. She was said to be favouring him, as she wants him to be the winner of the show.

Deshdrohi actor KRK, who was a former contestant from Bigg Boss 3, had tweeted on January 26, "Yes I do confirm that #ManishaSharma best friend of #SidharthShukla is the programming head at @ColorsTV. Therefore she is the boss of #BiggBossSeason13 and #Sallu. Means everyone including #Sallu has to do whatever she will say. Hence her friend #Sidharth is the winner of #BB13!"

KRK aka Kamaal R Khan has made another shocking revelation about Manisha Sharma. The actor-turned-critic tweeted today, "According to my sources #SalmanKhan is not happy with #ManishaSharma decision to make #SidharthShukla winner of #BiggBossSeason13 and Salman is refusing to participate in the finale. Hence they are going to hold a meeting tomorrow at 4pm! @ColorsTV."

Sidharth Shukla has earned a lot of scorns for himself, but also for host Salman Khan, who has been facing a lot of criticism throughout the 13th season of Bigg Boss. The reason is simple. Many viewers believe that he is biased towards Asim Riaz and other genuine housemates.

Swarajita @Swarajita2

I thought Salman takes money and does his job. Since when did he start thinking about what is right and wrong? Itte din nai dikhai Diya Jo 40 saal me buddhe ko itna pamper Kar rahe the sab. #AsimRiaz only DESERVING #AsimForTheWin

Binita Adarsh @Raza14Moni