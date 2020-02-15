Tonight is the day when Salman Khan will announce the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 13 in its finale episode. The six finalists Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh have been reliving their journey inside the house. And today will be the day when one among the six finalists will walk out of the house with winner's trophy and prize money.

The excitement is sky high and several portals have been conducting different polls on social media to predict who among the six Bigg Boss 13 finalists will emerge as the winner. While most of the fans are rooting for Asim for the win and had been trending the hashtag for the past few days, Siddharth seems to be giving a tough fight to Asim in the finale race.

During a task wherein Salman had asked the contestants to stand in positions from 1 to 5, it was Siddharth whose name was taken by most of the contestants and placed at number 1 position. It was followed by Paras on second, Asim on third, Rashami on fourth and Arti on fifth position while Shehnaaz and Mahira were left behind.

Going by several polls on social media, it is pretty evident that fans have mostly been supporting Siddharth and Asim along with Shehnaaz who has been entertaining the viewers throughout the season with her weird antics. Paras may have a fair chance of competing against the top 3 contenders. However, Rashami and Arti too have a chance to outperform Paras with audience votes.

And while Bigg Boss 13 finale is all set to air on Colors TV at 9 pm today, all eyes will be hooked and booked to the television to know who will be crowned as the winner. Let's wait and watch.