A 26-year-old woman in Punjab's Ludhiana has alleged the DSP of Ferozepur of forcing her into taking drugs and then raping her, following which the accused officer has been suspended.

Woman opens up about being forced into drugs

In a press conference called by the woman in Jalandhar on Thursday (June 28), she revealed that the accused, former international hockey player Daljit Singh Dhillon, had met her at his Tarn Taran residence in the summer of 2013.

According to the victim, Dhillon served her and another woman lunch. The officer then placed heroin before them, nudging them to sniff the drug.

"His aide named Ashok then brought foil paper etc and then the police officer told me the method of its consumption. He also gave me some quantity of the contraband. He told me that he had some recovered drug and asked me to bring it in contact with young unmarried women," The Times of India quoted the woman as saying.

She also added that she and another female friend of hers went to his house after a few days. It was during this visit that he sexually assaulted her. He took her to a room where he gave her the drug and then also raped her, reported the English daily. The victim said that soon she got addicted to heroin.

How did she recover from her addiction?

The victim's family admitted her to a Kapurthala de-addiction centre, after a male friend of hers, who was also a drug-addict, killed himself due to strong withdrawal symptoms in 2017.

The woman not only called for a press meet to open up about the DSP's misdeeds but has also written a letter to the chief minister Amarinder Singh about her allegations against the accused officer.

The CM has asked DGP Suresh Arora to conduct an inquiry into the matter and to take stern action against the DSP, if he is found guilty. According to the Punjab police spokesperson, IPS officer Anita Punj, who is director of Punjab Police Academy at Phillaur, has also been directed to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the woman's allegations. Punj will be submitting her report within a week.

Meanwhile, the woman, who is leading a drug-free- life right now has asked others to come out of their addiction. "I want that young men and women should come out of this web of drugs as it is rebirth for me," she said, reported TOI.