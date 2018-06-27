Students and teachers from various schools and colleges took out a rally on Tuesday, June 26, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh to spread awareness against substance abuse on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Over 2,000 volunteers participated in the rally, of which a majority belonged to over 30 schools around the city. The students marched around the city holding colourful placards with messages against drug abuse.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was the chief guest at the rally event.

The students took an oath against the use of drugs under the aegis of the chief minister. Thakur appreciated the efforts of the students on the special day. The police department curbed the use of drugs in the state to a great extent, he added.