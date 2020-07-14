Popular actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya are thrilled over the massive success of their recent Malayalam movie Sufiyum Sujatayum. They say that they can't express their happiness in words.

Sufiyum Sujatayum started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 3 and it has garnered immense appreciation from the audiences and critics. The musical film is based on an everlasting love story between Sufi (Dev Mohan) and Sujatha (Aditi Rao Hydari), who is a mute upper-caste Hindu woman. The film has been a huge success and Aditi and Jayasurya are excited about it.

In a recent interview, actor Jayasurya said, "One can't put it in words how it feels when your hard work and your belief in a script gets appreciated. It feels surreal. The amount of love and appreciation that came my way I wasn't expecting that. When the final print is out I step out of my character and watch it like any other audience and it is a film that I enjoyed as an audience. This is the first time I am getting a state response to global response simultaneously."

Aditi Rao Hydari shared, "I'm really really happy with the kind of response the movie is getting. It is a delicate, sensitive film. I knew that it is a beautiful love story, but didn't know how audiences would react to such a gentle film. Mostly in films, there is always some kind of turmoil, aggression, and drama. But in Sufiyum Sujatayum, the drama is much internalised."

From the audience to social media, everyone has been praising the film. Sufiyum Sujatayum released as part of direct to digital catalogue releases of Amazon Prime Video.

The film is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House. The film is shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. Sufiyum Sujatayum is brought together by executive producer Vinay Babu. Make sure to witness the eternal love come music to life, on the screens, in the romantic drama film!