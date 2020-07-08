Actress Aditi Rao Hydari found "true love" on the set of her debut Malayalam film, "Sufiyum Sujatayum".

Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya's Sufiyum Sujatayum
Aditi Rao Hydari in Sufiyum Sujatayum.Aditi Rao Hydari Facebook

Happily posing with a pigeon on her shoulder in a photo, Aditi wrote: "Everytime I set it free, it came right back...#TrueLove #SufiyumSujatayum."

The Malayalam film recently released on an OTT platform.

"When I heard the story, I felt a very fairytale-like quality in the narrative. It is almost like a fable that we hear in childhood, where the world and incidents happening around are surreal but all the characters and their emotions are real. I found it fascinating. Also, in the film I am playing the character of a girl who is speech-impaired, which means I have no dialogue. So I didn't think twice before saying yes to the film," she had told IANS.

"The stories of Malayalam films are good. I watch them and I am a fan of Malayalam cinema. But learning Malayalam is tough. I managed Telugu and Tamil. I am half south-Indian -- I am Hyderabadi. Earlier I didn't do Malayalam films because that is a very difficult language for me to learn," she had said.

