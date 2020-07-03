Director Naranipuzha Shanavas' Malayalam movie Sufiyum Sujathayum starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya and Dev Mohan has struck a chord with the viewers and received good reviews and ratings.

Sufiyum Sujathayum is a romantic thriller movie. Karie director Naranipuzha Shanavas has written the script and dialogues for the film, which has been produced by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House. The flick could not release in the cinema halls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it has directly started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 3.

Sufiyum Sujathayum story: Speech-impaired girl Sujatha (Aditi Rao Hydari) falls in love with a saint Sufi (Dev Mohan). But she is married off to Rajeev (Jayasurya) and moves to Dubai. The plot revolves around the events that unfold when she comes down to take part in Sufi's last rites.

Analysis: Naranipuzha Shanavas has penned an intense poetic love story for Sufiyum Sujatahyum, but his narration is slow in some parts. Aditi Rao Hyderi may not have many dialogues in the film, but she holds the film together with her stellar performance. Jayasurya and Dev Mohan have done justice to their roles. The music and picturisation are the attractions on the technical front, say the audiences.

Sufiyum Sujathayum movie review: We bring you some viewers' responses to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reaction.

#SufiyumSujathayum (malayalam) Thought it tries to tell things beautifully and poetically, the problem is it really does not have much to tell. Painstakingly slow, this is yet another dud that #AmazonPrime has acquired. a love story that fails to generate any magic. ⭐️⭐️ #AditiRaoHydari has never looked this gorgeous ever on screen and does a good job. #Jayasurya is more of an extended cameo.Newcomer Dev Mohan was too wooden in debut role. The real plus of the film is undoubtedly its music. unfortunately writing is so flat! #SufiyumSujathayum

#SufiyumSujathayum 1st half - @aditiraohydari's stellar performance holds the film together. Needless to say, she is drop-dead gorgeous too. Apart from that , its an ok-ish drama so far. Surprisingly Jayasuriya is yet to enter into the scene.

#SufiyumSujathayum : An okay-ish musical film. Watch it for Aditi, she literally stole the show 'silently'. And Jayachandran's music, man. That Alhamdulillah song will be stuck in my head forever.

#SufiyumSujatayum Intense poetic love story that comes as a sweet surprise..one of the best films this year! Incredible Malayalam debut for @aditiraohydari Now the new Pan-India star!! #AditiRaoHydari #SufiyumSujatayumOnPrime #SufiyumSujathayum

#SufiyumSujathayum Handshake First OTT release in Mollywood DOP and frames were good Music and Bgm were tremendous and really helped to connect the story Performance of @aditiraohydari was excellent Nothing new,Overall a watchable movie,that's all Beating heart @Actor_Jayasurya

#SufiyumSujatayum #SufiyumSujathayum #AmazonPrime #AmazonPrimeVideo @PrimeVideoINFeel the music..A decent pure sufi Type love story...Not as regular love stories director tried to show love differently..Music Is the soul of the movie....Aditi Outstanding performance...

Movie: #SufiyumSujathayum (2020) Language: Malayalam Genre: Romance, Thriller VERDICT: Highly Recommended STORY Uniqueness: High Quality: High SCREENPLAY Creativity: High Pace: Good DIRECTION: Excellent CINEMATOGRAPHY: Excellent BG SCORE: Good

