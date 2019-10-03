Stylish star Allu Arjun, who is now busy with the shooting of Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, was spotted wearing a cap with the logo of his next movie Icon during the screening of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Allu Arjun took a break from the filming of his upcoming movie Ala Vaikunthapuramulo to watch his uncle Chiranjeevi's dream project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He was accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy and son Ayaan and they watched the movie at the AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad this afternoon.

Shreyas Group tweeted some photos featuring Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy and son Ayaan and wrote, "Stylish Star #AlluArjun along with family watched Megastar's historic Blockbuster #SyeraaNarasimhaReddy at AMB cinemas today. #BlockbusterSyeRaa #SyeRaa."

While his wife and son donned T-Shirts and denim on this occasion, Allu Arjun was sported jeans jacket over a Kurti shirt and pants. He was also seen wearing a cap with ICON written on it. Interestingly, Icon is the title of his forthcoming film and many fans, who are busy circulating his photos, are wondering whether it is his way of grabbing attention (promoting) for the movie at the screening of Sye Raa.

ICON is written and directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is going to be Allu Arjun's fourth combo movie with the producer, who announced the project on April 8, which happened to be the 36th birthday of the stylish star.

Dil Raju released the logo of the movie titled ICON on the Twitter account of his banner SVC on April 8. The producer had also written, "#ICON - కనబడుట లేదు Happy to announce our 4th collaboration with Southern Star @AlluArjun. Written and Directed by Sriram Venu #HBDAlluArjun."

Allu Arjun's ICON revolves around the story of a bike. Allu Arjun ends up losing his bike and reports it in a police station, but they ask him to file the complaint at another police station. The officers at the next police station, too, throw excuses at him and ask him to report to another one. An exasperated Allu Arjun decides to teach a lesson to the cops and begins to play mind games with them.