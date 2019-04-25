The story of stylish star Allu Arjun's ICON, which is directed by Venu Sriram, has been leaked on the internet and fueled speculations that it is going to be a remake of Filipino film Kita Kita.

On this date, Dil Raju announced on April 8 that he is teaming with Allu Arjun for the fourth time. He also released the logo of the movie titled ICON, which is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. He tweeted, "#ICON - కనబడుట లేదు Happy to announce our 4th collaboration with Southern Star @AlluArjun. Written and Directed by Sriram Venu #HBDAlluArjun."

Since then, there has been a lot of speculations on various aspects of ICON. It was rumoured that the film would be a remake of the Filipino film Kita Kita. But sources close to the film unit leaked its storyline and denied this claim. It is titled after Allu Arjun's bike ICON. "The film's poster depicts Allu Arjun riding a bike, and for good reason. The story revolves around the bike," the source told Deccan Chronicle.

"Basically, Allu Arjun ends up losing his bike and reports it in a police station, but they ask him to file the complaint at another police station. The officers at the next police station, too, throw excuses at him and ask him to report to another one. An exasperated Allu Arjun decides to teach a lesson to the cops, and begins to play mind games with them," added the source.

Director Venu Sriram is said to have already completed the script of the first half of ICON and he is currently working on its second half. "The actor seems enthralled by the subject. Venu Sriram is currently working on improving the second half of the script," the source told DS.

After the release of Naa Peru Surya, Allu Arjun has signed three new projects. He is expected to start shooting for Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming movie. Directors like Sukumar and Venu Sriram are also getting ready their script for Bunny. It is not clear on whose project he will take up after completing Trivikram's film.