Stylish star Allu Arjun has signed back-to-back three projects after sitting quietly for more than six months. Many of his fans are wondering over when he will start shooting for his film with director Trivikram Srinivas

Allu Arjun took a big break of six months after the release of Naa Peru Surya. The actor used this time to retrospect its failure and search for a good script. He spent some quality time with his family and attended some events. When his fans were getting desperate, he announced his next movie with Trivikram Srinivas.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas have earlier worked together in two films like Julai (2012) and S/O Satyamurthy (2015), which have become hit with the audience. The fans were very happy with the announcement about their third combo. They expected the duo to start this project without a delay.

But after Mahesh Babu rejected his film, Sukumar approached Allu Arjun with the same script and the actor gave his consent for this project too. This is also the third combo film for the duo, who have earlier worked together in Arya and Arya 2. More than a month passed after this announcement, but the actor is yet to start shooting for either of these two movies and he has not revealed the reason for it.

Today, Allu Arjun has accepted another project, which is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and it is their forth combo film, which is directed by Sriram Venu. The producer announced on Twitter, "#ICON - కనబడుట లేదు Happy to announce our 4th collaboration with Southern Star @AlluArjun. Written and Directed by Sriram Venu #HBDAlluArjun."

April 8 is the birthday of Allu Arjun and his fans were eager to know an update of Trivikram Srinivas' film. S Radha Krishna finally revealed the details of its shoot. The Haarika & Hassine Creations boss tweeted, "Here are the details you have been waiting for Stylist Star @alluarjun and #Trivikram garu's next! Regular shoot starts from 24th April. #HBDAlluArjun #AA19 @MusicThaman @geethaarts @vamsi84."