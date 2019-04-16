The title of Allu Arjun's 19th movie, which is tentatively known as AA 19, will start with A. The actor is said to have urged Trivikram Srinivas to rope in his friend, actor Navdeep, for an important role.

Trivikram Srinivas has apparently developed a strange obsession with initial letters of his movie titles. The titles of all recent movies like Attarintiki Daredi, A Aa, Agnyathavasi and Aravindha Sametha began with the letter A and three out of the four movies have become blockbuster success at the box office.

This interesting aspect has now fueled the speculations that Trivikram Srinivas is considering a title that starts with A. It was rumoured earlier that Nanna Nenu was considered for the title of AA 19. But the latest we hear is Alakananda is on the top of a priority list of the director, as it suits his obsession.

On the other hand, another interesting rumour related to AA 19 is doing rounds in the media. Navdeep has been there with Allu Arjun through thick and thin. Since his career is not taking off, the stylish star is helping him out. Recently, he inaugurated his newly-founded incubator at in Jubilee Hills. Now, he is said to be getting an interesting role in his upcoming movie.

Trivikram Srinivas is said to have agreed to cast Navdeep for a major role in his upcoming film AA 19 after Allu Arjun's suggestion. "Allu Arjun suggested that the director should rope in Navdeep to play a role in the film for he was looking for a good break, and Trivikram obliged almost immediately," a source close to the actor told Deccan Chronicle.

Allu Arjun had earlier worked with Navdeep in Sukumar's Arya 2 and the two are said to be seen together on big screens after a decade "Allu Arjun has done his bit for Navdeep once again, and we hope that Navdeep makes the most out of this opportunity," added the source.

AA 19 is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radhakrishna. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead opposite Allu Arjun and this is the second movie together. Tabu is playing a pivotal role in it. SS Thaman has been roped in to score music for the movie.